A jump from the jump: Alex Smith earns Redskins raise on first full day with new team

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Hours before his introductory press conference, the Washington Redskins signed new quarterback Alex Smith to a contract extension.

The club did not release terms of the deal. However, when the trade was agreed upon back in January, reports indicated Smith’s new contract would extend through 2022 with an annual salary of $23.5 million per year – $71 million of that guaranteed.

The Redskins will introduce their new quarterback Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Redskins Park. News 3, Hampton Roads home of the Redskins, will be on hand for Smith’s debut meeting with the media.