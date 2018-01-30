Redskins agree to trade for Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Kirk Cousins era in Washington D.C. seems to be nearing an end, as the Redskins agreed to trade with the Kansas City Chiefs for veteran quarterback Alex Smith on Tuesday night. Kansas City Star’s Terez Paylor reported the news first.

Smith, 33, spent the past five seasons in Kansas City, setting a career-high in passing yards in 2017-18, as well as touchdowns. Prior to being traded to the Chiefs, Smith spent his first seven seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

Kirk Cousins is set to be a free agent this off-season unless he is franchise tagged or signed to a long-term deal by the Redskins. The likelihood of that happening with Smith set to make $20 million this upcoming season is slim, as the tag price would reach upwards of $25 million.

The deal can not be made official until the first day of the new league year, which starts on March 14th.

The Redskins also hold the 13th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.