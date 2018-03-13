Cold cash: Kirk Cousins set to sign record-breaking contract with Minnesota Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Kirk Cousins is taking both his game and his salary far north.

According to multiple reports, Cousins – the former Redskins quarterback, is set to sign a free agent contract with the Minnesota Vikings. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the deal will be a full-guaranteed three year contract worth $84 million – a game-changer for the QB position.

The $28 million salary per season will make Cousins, a Michigan native, the highest-paid player in the NFL this season. According to Spotrac, the $84 million in guaranteed money is the most ever given to a player upon signing in NFL history – nearly $24 million more than Matthew Stafford received from the Lions.

Last season, the Vikings – led by quarterback Case Keenum, lost to eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia in the NFC Championship. Cousins and Minnesota cannot officially sign the contract until the NFL’s free agency period begins at 4:00 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Cousins went 26-30-and-1 as Redskins starting QB, including a 24-23-1 record the past three seasons – a stretch during which he started every game. Cousins led Washington to the playoffs in 2015 – his only postseason appearance. The Redskins lost to the Packers in the 2015 NFC Wild Card game.

Washington will not face the Vikings during the 2018 regular season. However, Minnesota will host the Redskins in 2019.

