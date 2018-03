NORFOLK, Va. – Happy New Year from the NFL!

At 4:00 p.m. ET Wednesday March 14, the 2018 League Year and Free Agency period begins. With it comes a massive payday for players receiving new contracts.

The 2018 salary cap is set at $177.2 million per team. Upon expiration of his 2017 contract, an unrestricted free agent player is free to sign with any club and we will be tracking the free agent frenzy below: