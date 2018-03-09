Pasquotank Correctional Institution inmate hits correctional officer in mouth

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Charges are pending against a Pasquotank Correctional Institution inmate who hit a correctional officer in the mouth, according to a spokesperson with North Carolina Public Safety.

The incident happened Thursday around 4 p.m.

The inmate was quickly taken away by other correctional officers.

There were no weapons involved, but the correctional officer was taken to the doctor and will return to work next week.

The incident is still under investigation.

Last year, four Pasquotank Correctional Institution officers died as a result of an attempted inmate escape. Four inmates were charged in the incident and prosecutors told a judge they intend to seek the death penalty for the inmates.