Prosecutors to discuss death penalty for inmates accused of killing Pasquotank Correctional Institution employees

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. – Prosecutors in North Carolina plan to tell a judge that they intend to seek the death penalty for four inmates involved in a deadly attempted prison escape in Pasquotank County.

Authorities have charged 28-year-old Mikel Brady, 29-year-old Wisezah Buckman, 33-year-old Seth J. Frazier, and 30-year-old Jonathan M. Monk with two counts each of 1st Degree Murder for the deaths of Correctional Officer Justin Smith and Correctional Enterprise Manager Veronica Darden.

They’re also facing charges of felony riot and burning a public building.

The incident occurred Thursday, October 12 around 3 p.m. when officials say inmates started a fire around 3 p.m. in the facility’s Specialty Sewing Plant, where about 30 inmates work producing embroidered logo items, safety vests and other sewn items. After the fire was set, several inmates unsuccessfully attempted to escape.

