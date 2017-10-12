Pasquotank Correctional Institute employees injured in attempted prisoner escape

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Several employees at the Pasquotank Correctional Institute have been injured during an attempted prisoner escape Thursday, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Officials with the department say fires were set in the prison sewing plant.

According to Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, Northside Elementary, Elizabeth City Middle School and Pasquotank County High School have been placed on lockdown.

The school said this is due to an incident at a nearby jail Thursday.

There is no further information.

