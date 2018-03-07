Police make arrest in Portsmouth YMCA parking lot shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police have charged a man in connection with a shooting that injured two men Monday afternoon.

Just after 3 p.m., police were called to the parking lot of the YMCA on Effingham Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the two vicitms suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim is said to be suffering from life-threatening injuries after being shot in the torso, while the other victim sustained “serious” injuries after being shot in the arm. They were both taken to a local hospital by paramedics.

Detectives say that both victims know each other and that this shooting is an isolated incident.

Jamall Taylor, 36, has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is in custody of the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office.