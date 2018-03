Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Two people have been shot at the YMCA in the 1000 block of Effingham Street Monday afternoon.

Dispatchers received the call at 3:09 p.m.

Two males of unknown age were injured and taken to a local hospital. One victim is said to be suffering from life-threatening injuries while the other victim has "serious" injuries.

The Effingham Street ramp on I-264 westbound is currently closed and traffic is being rerouted to Court Street.

