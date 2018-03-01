Navy Sailor sentenced to 15 months for making bomb threats at JEB Little Creek-Fort Story

NORFOLK, Va. – A US Navy Sailor who pleaded guilty to maliciously conveying false information in a case involving bomb threats made at a local military base has been sentenced to 15 months behind bars, according to his attorney.

Allante Arrington, 24, originally faced six charges for calling in bomb threats, but worked out a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to one charge.

Click here to read Arrington’s letter to the judge

His imprisonment will be followed by two years of supervised probation. He must report to start serving his sentence on March 15 by 2 p.m.

According to court documents, Arrington was said to have used a cell phone to call the Commander Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Regional Dispatch Center emergency line, telling them that “three bombs will go off on base at 9:30” on August 2.

At approximately 6:40 a.m. that day, the documents say Arrington called the Center again, saying, “I’m going to blow that b—- up at 9:30,” or words to that effect.

The calls prompted lockdowns of several piers at Naval Station Norfolk and a shelter-in-place order at nearby buildings.

The documents also state that Arrington called the Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story quarterdeck at approximately 11 a.m., telling them “there is a bomb on USS Gunston Hall at Pier 16.” He called the Rockwell Gym on the base at approximately 1 p.m., saying, “there is a bomb on Pier 16 near the USS Oak Hill,” or words to that effect.

At approximately 3:49 p.m., he called the stateroom of the Commanding Officer, USS Whidbey Island, saying, “there is a bomb onboard USS Whidbey Island.”

In court documents, the person taking the calls realized the caller appeared to have the same voice. Eventually, investigators were able to trace the calls to Arrington’s cell phone and arrested him.

Arrington, a petty officer third class, was assigned to the Oak Hill. He’ll be sentenced in March.

RELATED:

Sailor takes plea deal in bomb threat case

Norfolk man indicted for making bomb threats at JEB Little Creek-Fort Story

Five bomb threats to three ships, two buildings reported at JEB Little Creek-Fort Story

Normal operations resume at Naval Station Norfolk after bomb threat near Pier 14