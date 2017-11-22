× Sailor takes plea deal in bomb threat case

NORFOLK, Va. – A sailor pleaded guilty on Wednesday morning to maliciously conveying false information.

Allante Arrington, 24, originally faced six charges for calling in bomb threats at Little-Creek Fort Story, but worked out a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to one charge. He faces up to ten years in prison.

According to court documents, Arrington was said to have used a cell phone to call the Commander Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Regional Dispatch Center emergency line, telling them that “three bombs will go off on base at 9:30” on August 2 in Virginia Beach.

At approximately 6:40 a.m. that day, the documents say Arrington called the Center again, saying, “I’m going to blow that b—- up at 9:30,” or words to that effect.

The documents also state that Arrington called the Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story quarterdeck at approximately 11 a.m., telling them “there is a bomb on USS Gunston Hall at Pier 16.” He called the Rockwell Gym on the base at approximately 1 p.m., saying, “there is a bomb on Pier 16 near the USS Oak Hill,” or words to that effect.

At approximately 3:49 p.m., he called the stateroom of the Commanding Officer, USS Whidbey Island, saying, “there is a bomb onboard USS Whidbey Island.”

The documents also state that on August 17, Arrington called the Rockwell Gym once again at approximately 9:56 a.m., saying there were was “1000 bomb at parking lot of Whidbey Island.”