Virginia Beach releases dome site survey results

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – What would you like to see happen at the old dome site in Virginia Beach?

The city asked for citizens’ input and posted the results of their survey.

The dome was torn down more than 20 years go. Ever since, the area has been used as a parking lot.

Now, Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams is partnering with developer Venture Realty on the project.

The area plans to include a surf pool, shopping, dining and living space. One of the big things people liked was the idea of parking within one block.

Other popular ideas included a live music venue, dog park, skate park, surf park, local restaurants and extreme sports–similar to the X-Games and holiday events.

