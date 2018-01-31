× Residents invited to give feedback on Virginia Beach Dome site development

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Residents are invited to share ideas on a new proposed entertainment venue at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

The city’s development authority recently voted to select Venture Realty Group as the preferred developer for the proposed mixed-use, multi-venue entertainment complex on the property known as the old Dome site.

Wednesday evening residents will get the chance to provide tell the city and developers about what they’d like to see at the new facility.

Pharrell Williams, a Virginia Beach native, has partnered with Venture Realty and is involved in the design and development of the project.

Williams got on board in June and spoke to News 3 via FaceTime where he talked about the economic and cultural benefits the project will have for the city.

According to Venture Realty the project has a $275-$300M price tag, but will be open year round, a benefit for the oceanfront and the city’s economy as a whole.

It will be located between 18th and 20th streets.

Venture Realty said if they can push through all the plans as intended, construction could begin as early as Spring of 2019.

Residents can speak on the project from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

If you can’t make the event, you can also take part in this online survey.