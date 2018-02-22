Family, friends plea for information in Virginia Beach missing man’s case

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – It has been nearly two months since 41-year-old Steven Helms has seen by his family and friends.

According to his loved ones, Helms was last seen by his daughter on December 25. They say he was heading to Newport News to work as a mechanic for a few days. Helms’ friends say it was common for him to travel and stay over for work. What wasn’t common, was them not hearing from him.

“It’s just like boom all of a sudden he dropped off the face of the earth from everybody,” said Helms’ close friend, Felicia Clendenin. “That’s not Steven’s character.”

As loved ones tried to reach him they began posting his picture on social media, hoping that the attention would draw him out.

“His picture is all over Facebook, his information is all over Facebook. If he was OK he would have picked up the phone and said ‘hey, you all have to stop,'” explained Clendenin. “The fact is we have received nothing, we have received no kind of contact there’s been nothing.”

Helms’ daughter turned 16 without hearing from her father. His friends say that’s when they became convinced that something bad happened. They went to the police and filed a missing person report.

Virginia Beach Police confirm that a missing person report has been made for Helms. At this time they say there is no indication that he disappeared under suspicious circumstances or that foul play was involved. They say they are actively looking for him so that they can attest that he is safe.

Clendenin says she understands that because Helms is an adult and because he went to Newport News on his own there isn’t much that can be done right now, but she is hoping that someone will recognize him and provide information about where has been or could be.

“Even if you think your information is not helpful it could be. It could be that one piece of the puzzle that we are not grasping. If anyone has heard from him just please reach out,” said Clendenin. “If you see it on Facbeook, share it. You might not have that knowledge but someone on your Facebook page may have it.”

A Facebook page for Helms has also been created. Anyone with information is asked to contact Virginia Beach Police.