Second Virginia Beach Middle School student arrested for making social media threats

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A spokesperson with Virginia Beach City Public Schools confirmed Wednesday night that another student has been arrested for making social media threats against Virginia Beach Middle School.

The following message was sent to parents after the arrest:

Good evening, families. This is Dr. Brown, principal of Virginia Beach Middle School, and I am calling you with an important message about our school’s safety. Tonight, police tell us they have arrested a student for making threats against the school. As their investigation continues, the school will offer any support that is needed. Our school administration was made aware of this threat after a student came forward and shared what the student had overheard. I want to thank that child for making the right decision to speak up. Let me use this as an example to underscore again how important it is for students who hear or see something suspicious to immediately report it to police or a staff member here at school. Thank you for your partnership in keeping our school safe and for your continued support of Virginia Beach Middle School.

One Virginia Beach Middle School student was arrested Monday for making threats against the school.

Additionally, the spokesperson said police are investigating a separate threat against Larkspur Middle School. Larkspur’s principal sent the following message to parents Wednesday evening:

Good evening parents – This is Dr. Hamblin, principal of Larkspur Middle School. I’m calling to let you know that police are currently investigating a social media post that referenced violence against our school. As we have seen in the past, police are quick to identify and charge suspects in cases like this. In addition, students who make a threat – even as a joke- face disciplinary action at school. Please take a moment this evening to remind your children to report any safety concerns they may hear about to you, teachers, administrators or other adults. Police and staff will remain vigilant throughout the day tomorrow to ensure your child’s safety at school. Thank you for your continued support of Larkspur Middle School. I look forward to seeing your child in class tomorrow.

There is no information on whether anyone was arrested for the threats against Larkspur.

This is a developing story.

