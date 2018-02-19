Virginia Beach Middle School student arrested, charged for making social media threats

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A spokesperson with Virginia Beach City Public Schools said Monday that a Virginia Beach Middle School student was arrested and charged for making social media threats.

VBMS Principal Dr. Sandi Brown sent the following message to parents Monday evening:

Good evening, parents. This is Dr. Brown, principal of Virginia Beach Middle School. Late this afternoon, after students had gone home for the day, school administration and our School Resource Officer were made aware of a post on social media referencing violence against our school. The student who made the post was immediately identified and was charged by police. In addition, appropriate disciplinary action will be taken here at school. In light of recent events, we must be even more vigilant when talking to our young people about appropriate social media use. Students who make a threat – even as a joke – face very real consequences. I ask that you take a moment this evening to remind your children that we all have a role in keeping our school safe. If they hear something, they should say something to a teacher, administrator or other adult. I would like to thank the person who came forward this afternoon and the police who took immediate action. Finally, thank you for your continued support of Virginia Beach Middle School.

Earlier Monday, a 14-year-old Lake Taylor Middle School student was arrested for threatening classmates.

These arrests come after numerous reports of threats being made at various schools throughout Hampton Roads.

