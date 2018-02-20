Two Norview Middle School students arrested for making threatening statements

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department announced Tuesday that detectives have arrested and charged two Norview Middle School students with making statement threatening to harm their classmates.

Around 11:40 p.m. Monday, authorities said Norfolk Police received a call about a possible social media threat toward Norview Middle School. The threat reportedly stated,” Shooting up Norview Middle School tomorrow.”

Police arrested an 11-year-old 6th grade Norview student. She is facing a Class 6 felony charge for making threats of death or bodily injury to a person or persons on school property.

While investigating this threat, police were notified that another student made a verbal threat that he was going to send a bomb to school. As a result, police arrested a 13-year-old 7th grade Norview student. He is facing a Class 1 misdemeanor for making threats toward the school.

Anyone who has any additional information about these incidents are asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Click here for full coverage on local schools receiving social media threats.