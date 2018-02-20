Additional officers assigned to Norfolk middle school following social media threat

NORFOLK, Va. – More police officers will be assigned to the area of Norview Middle School as a precaution after a threat was made on social media.

Police say they received a call about a possible threat on social media Monday night stating “Shooting up Norview Middle School tomorrow.”

“Norfolk Police and Norfolk Public Schools want to assure the community that we take every threat against the safety of our students seriously,” police said in a news release.

Anyone found posting threats on social media face a Class 6 Felony resulting in up to 12 months in jail and/or a $2,500 fine.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-UP.