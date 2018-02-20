Hertford County Sheriffs locate juvenile responsible for threatening social media posts

HERTFORD CO., N.C. – The Hertford County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it has located a juvenile responsible for posting threats to Instagram.

Authorities say investigators are working closely with Hertford County Public Schools, North Carolina State SBI, Down East Drug Task Force, Ahoskie Police Department and Murfreesboro Police Department to ensure the safety of students.

Extra deputies have also been assigned to school campuses in the wake of these threats being made to the schools.

Multiple area schools have received social media threats this week following the deadly high school shooting in Parkland, Florida last week.

On Tuesday, two Norview Middle School students were arrested for making threatening social media statements. A 17-year-old Isle of Wight boy was also arrested Tuesday for posting social media threats against one of the county’s high schools.

Contact the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 358-7800 for any further questions or concerns.

