Police investigating after social media threats target local schools

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating several threats made towards local schools over the weekend.

A concerned parent sent a screen shot of an Instagram post to News 3 of a threat towards Lake Taylor Middle School. It looks similar to a social media threat targeting Southampton High School.

There was also a threat made to Northeastern High School in Elizabeth City late Saturday evening. Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools made law enforcement aware of the situation and as a result the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office investigated the threat and carried out a threat assessment. The threat assessment led officials to believe that the student wouldn’t have been able carry out the threat that was made.

Threats were also circulated via social media to Bethel High School and Kecoughtan High School. After an investigation, police say there is no information that makes the threats credible. However, police say there will be an increase in security at both schools as a precaution.

“We encourage all parents to talk with their children regarding the proper utilization of social media as well monitoring their children’s social media usage for accountability purposes,” Hampton Police said.