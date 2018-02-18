High School in Elizabeth City to increase security after social media threat

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – School officials in Elizabeth City will have an extra security presence at Northeasten High School on Monday after a student made a threat towards the school late Saturday evening.

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Pubic Schools made law enforcement aware of the situation, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office investigated the threat and carried out a threat assessment.

The threat assessment led officials to believe that the student wouldn’t have been unable carry out the threat that was made .

“Safety of our students and staff is of utmost importance to ECPPS and law enforcement. Any and all threats toward our schools, students and staff will be fully investigated and measures put in place to ensure safety,” said ECPPS in a press release.

The District Attorney for the area will determine what charges may be filled regarding this matter, according to the same press release from ECPPS.