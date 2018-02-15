Floor signing and dedication held at St. Jude Dream Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is is full swing and an exciting event happened at the home.

On February 6 St. Jude and Kirbor Homes signed the floor and dedicated the house along with the help of sponsor, Shaw Floors.

The lead builder, Kirbor Homes, and many of the sub contractors who volunteered their time and materials have been working hard on the home.

From floor to ceiling, anyone who had a part in helping build the dream home left a message before the hardwoods were installed.

Aaron Woods has been cancer free for five and a half years thanks to medical treatment he received at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and he was there to sign as well.

"The original diagnosis was six to 12 months, so they saved his life." Arson's dad Scott Woods said.

Tickets are now on sale for the giveaway! The home is four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 3,300 square feet and is an estimated value of $750,000.

Tickets are $100 and Every ticket helps St. Jude kids and the mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.

Click here for more information on how to buy tickets.