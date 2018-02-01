Tickets now on sale for the St. Jude Dream Home in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – You can now buy tickets to enter to win this year’s amazing St. Jude Dream home!

The home is four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 3,300 square feet and is valued at $750,000.

Tickets are $100 and Every ticket helps St. Jude kids and the mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.

On Thursday St. Jude will be at News 3’s studio doing a sellathon!

There will be a group of volunteers taking your calls to purchase tickets. If you do purchase one you will be entered in a drawing for Norfolk Admirals season tickets for two with a Zamboni ride. The Admirals prize is value at $2, 500.

Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food to ease the worries while their loved ones are fighting for their lives.