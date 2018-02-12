World War II era explosive device found in Norfolk home

NORFOLK, Va. – A World War II explosive device was found in a Norfolk resident’s home on Sunday, according to police.

Police, Fire Marshals and members of the bomb squad were called to the 8300 block of Jolima Avenue after they found the device.

The bomb squad secured the device and will turn it over to the Military Explosive Ordnance Disposal on Monday.

There were no reported injuries.

This is not the first time a Hampton Roads resident has found an ordnance in their home. In September, a Hampton resident found an inert training round in their attic while moving into their home.