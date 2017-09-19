Hampton homeowner finds ordnance in attic while moving in

HAMPTON, Va. – A Hampton resident found an inert training round in their attic while moving into their home on St. Paul Court.

The call came in around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

A Langley Air Force EOD squad truck responded to the scene, which is standard procedure.

“The Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue loves our rich military history here in Hampton and the surrounding jurisdictions. We would like to remind everyone that if you find ordinance [sic] please do not touch it. Dial 911 and exit the area until it can be verified and rendered safe,” Hampton Fire said on their Facebook page.