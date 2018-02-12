Man accused in Virginia Beach road rage incident to be sentenced Monday

NORFOLK, Va. – A Virginia Beach man is expected to be sentenced Monday for a road rage stabbing incident.

It happened back in April 2017.

Police said David Costa and his wife, Jennifer, were getting off I-264 at First Colonial Road.

According to investigators, Costa and the victim stopped on the off ramp. That’s when they both got out of the car and started to fight.

David Costa is accused of stabbing the victim and his wife, Jennifer, is accused of hitting the victim with her car.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and the couple was arrested.

Costa will be sentenced for malicious wounding charges.