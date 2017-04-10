Victim stabbed, hit by vehicle in Virginia Beach road rage incident

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A victim suffered non-life threatening injuries after a road rage incident Saturday.

Around 11:30 p.m. an assault happened during a road rage incident.

The incident was on I-264 westbound and continued onto the off-ramp at First Colonial Road.

Police said the victim and suspect vehicle stopped on the off ramp.

A person in the suspect’s vehicle got into an altercation with the victim, who was then stabbed.

Next police said driver of the suspect vehicle struck the victim with the vehicle.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

42-year-old David Arthur Costa of Chesapeake and 30-year-old Jennifer Marie Costa, of North Carolina were arrested and charged with felonious assault.

There is no further information at this time.