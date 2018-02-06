× Attorneys for Stephen Rankin to argue for new trial in front of Court of Appeals

NORFOLK, Va. – Attorneys for former Portsmouth police officer Stephen Rankin will argue he deserves a new trial during a hearing on Tuesday afternoon in front of the Court of Appeals in Norfolk.

Rankin was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in 2016 and sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison, but his attorneys are appealing his conviction. The attorneys originally appealed six issues from the trial, but a court has ruled only two can move forward to oral arguments. A single appeals court judge initially denied Rankin’s appeal, but a panel of three judges allowed the two points to move forward after Rankin’s attorneys continued their challenge.

The issues that will be heard on Tuesday deal with the trial judge’s decision to not let an expert witness testify about police officers’ policies regarding use of force. The attorneys argue Judge Johnny Morrison made a mistake.

In addition, Rankin’s attorneys argue a mistrial should’ve been declared once it was revealed a juror spoke with a family friend of the victim in the case.

A lawyer from the state’s Attorney General’s office will argue against Rankin during Tuesday’s hearing. Prosecutors have said they believe the trial was fair and want the conviction upheld.

Rankin has maintained he acted in self defense when he shot and killed an unarmed teenager outside of a Walmart in 2015. Rankin was responding to the report of shoplifting and had a confrontation with William Chapman when Rankin shot Chapman.

Last week, Judge Morrison ruled Rankin has to stay behind bars while the appeals process continues.