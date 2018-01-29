× Bond hearing Monday for former Portsmouth police officer guilty of killing teen

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The former Portsmouth police officer found guilty of killing an unarmed teen will be in court Monday morning.

Stephen Rankin is scheduled to have a bond hearing.

Rankin has been locked up for more than a year now.

He was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in October 2016.

Rankin shot and killed William Chapman, an unarmed teen, after getting called to Walmart in April 2015.

He was sentenced to 2 and a half years in prison.

Monday’s hearing could be part of an attempt to get Rankin a new trial.

The Court of appeals agreed with his defense in part on two issues including allegations that a juror had a conversation with a person who supported the Chapman family.

“You saw this woman specifically making contact with the juror,” Rankin’s attorney James Broccoletti said. “Going out of her way. You see the two of them going out of their way from their normal course of events where the jurors have gone

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’ Office said they hope the court will affirm the defendants conviction.

Chapman’s family told us they believe a new trial would be unfair.

