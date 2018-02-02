Redskins fans at Super Bowl 52 sound off on the Alex Smith trade

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – In a land where single digit temperatures freeze the outside air, Redskin fans from near and far clear the inside air on their thoughts of the Alex Smith trade. The crazy tuesday night, when word came out about the swap, fans talk about the winners and losers of a trade that was made public on social media.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Other Redskins stories:

Ex-Redskin Kendall Fuller learns of his trade on Twitter

As new Redskins QB, Alex Smith makes return to Vern

Up & Adam: ESPN’s Adam Schefter talks to News 3 about Alex Smith trade to Redskins