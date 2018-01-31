× After surprise trip to NFC Championship, former Navy SEAL, a die-hard Eagles fan, now headed to Super Bowl

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Chris Serle is still processing his unexpected trip to the NFC Championship two weeks ago.

“It felt like a dream,” he says.

Serle better come to grips pretty quick…because this week, he found out he’s going to the Super Bowl.

Serle, originally from Philadelphia, is a former Navy SEAL who was forced to retire after an IED explosion took the vision in his left eye during a tour in Afghanistan.

He first spoke with News 3 two weeks ago, when a friend set up a GoFundMe to help the future doctor pay for a trip to see the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship.

Not only did the GoFundMe blow past its $1,500 goal, the Eagles ended up giving Serle and his wife tickets when they heard his story.

Even as the Eagles crushed the Minnesota Vikings, 38-7, Serle says he didn’t expect to go to the Super Bowl.

This week, he was contacted by a non-profit called Operation Warrior Wishes, which takes veterans to athletic and entertainment events.

Serle found out he was going to the Super Bowl and is flying out Saturday morning.

Wednesday, Serle told News 3 he still didn’t believe it.

As he prepares to leave for Minnesota, Serle says he is donating the money from the original GoFundMe to the Navy SEAL Foundation.