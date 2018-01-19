Fundraiser aims to send local former SEAL, a die-hard Eagles fan, to NFC Championship game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A GoFundMe page is raising money to send a former Navy SEAL, forced to retire because of injury, to the NFC Championship game this weekend.

Chris Serle was serving in Afghanistan in 2012 when he says his friend, whom he was walking next to, stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED).

Serle's friend lost his legs in the explosion and Serle lost his vision in his left eye.

According to the GoFundMe, both were forced to retire with Purple Hearts.

Fast-forward to 2018, and Serle is about to be a medical student at Eastern Virginia Medical School.

A Philadelphia native, Serle says he's been a diehard Eagles fan for as long as he can remember and when tickets for the NFC Championship went on sale, he tried to get his hands on some, but they quickly sold out.

With tickets on the secondary market priced in the hundreds of dollars, Serle says he was ready to watch his beloved Eagles play the Vikings from the couch.

That is until his friend, Ashley Fish, stepped in.

Fish, a former sports reporter for News 3 who went on to work for Fox Sports and the NFL Network, tried to get tickets using her connections, but was unsuccessful.

Now, in a last-ditch effort, she's hoping the GoFundMe page she set up will raise the money.

"You can always count on him to be that person and that friend," she said. "I feel people like that deserved people on their team."

In the first couple of hours, the page raised more than $500, but it has a goal of more than $1,500.

Still, with only two days until the game, Fish is hoping the community will come through for a true American hero.

"I think people are generally kind and I think people like to hear good news," she said.

Any extra money raised will he donated to the Navy SEAL foundation.