Police arrest man accused of shooting woman in Hampton hotel parking lot

HAMPTON, Va. – Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened in the parking lot of the Ambassador Inn and Suites hotel on 2100 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

Cameron Super, 19, was arrested and charged with two counts of use of firearm in commission of a felony, one count of attempted robbery and one count of malicious wounding.

It happened January 24 around 1:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old woman in a room of the hotel suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics took the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the victim and suspect arranged online to meet in the parking lot of the hotel to “exchange services.” At some point during the meeting, the suspect became angry, pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds at the victim.

The victim was struck by gunfire multiple times and a vehicle in the parking lot was also damaged as a result of the gunfire.