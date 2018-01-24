Hampton Police investigating hotel parking lot shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of the Ambassador Inn and Suites hotel on 2100 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

It happened January 24 around 1:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old woman in a room of the hotel suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics took the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the victim and suspect arranged online to meet in the parking lot of the hotel to “exchange services.” At some point during the meeting, the suspect became angry, pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds at the victim.

The victim was struck by gunfire multiple times and a vehicle in the parking lot was also damaged as a result of the gunfire.

Police describe the suspect as a black man driving a black four-door sedan.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.