Body found in Fairfax County positively identified as missing teen

FAIRFAX, Co., Va. – The body that was found in a Fairfax County park has been positively identified as 16-year-old Jholie Moussa.

She was last seen near Woodlawn Park and her body was found near the park on Jan. 26.

Moussa’s body was almost entirely covered by leaves and brush, police said.

Moussa’s family reported her missing on January 13 and said that the teen told her sister she was going to a party in Norfolk.

Detectives have conducted numerous interviews and continue to pursue leads in the case.

At this time officials said they believe this is an isolated incident and they are continuing to investigate every lead.

Autopsy results are still pending.