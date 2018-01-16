Missing Fairfax teen told sister she was going to party in Norfolk, mother says

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. – Fairfax County Police need your help locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Jholie Moussa was last seen in the 4200 block of Sonia Court on Friday, January 12 around 4:30 p.m.

Moussa is around 5’2” and weighs around 105 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black coat with a fur collar, a plaid shirt, and blue jeans with UGG boots.

Her family reported her missing on Saturday, January 13.

Moussa’s mother said on Facebook that she told her sister she was going to a party in Norfolk.

Police say because Moussa left her home on her own will, she has been entered as a runaway juvenile in the National Crime Information Center database.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Moussa is asked to contact Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.