21-year-old arrested as suspect in Hampton shooting on Coliseum Drive

HAMPTON, Va. – A suspect has been arrested in regards to the shooting the happened at the Red Roof Inn on Coliseum Drive, in Hampton, around 11:30 p.m. on January 26.

Police officials say that they arrested Quavon Tyrell Bunch-Brooms on Monday in North Carolina, and that he will be extradited to Hampton.

Bunch-Brooms has been charged with one count of Murder, one count of Use of a Firearm and two counts of Maiming.

Police say three suspects approached a group of individuals at the Red Roof Inn, wearing masks and carrying firearms, and began firing towards the group in the 1900 block of Coliseum Drive in Hampton.

Upon arrival, officers located three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Two individuals were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. The third individual, identified as Robert Allen Woodford, Jr., was struck by the gunfire of his accomplice, and died from his injuries on the scene.

A 17-year-old male juvenile has been arrested in connection to the shooting. He has been charged with one count of Murder, one count of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, and two counts of Maiming.