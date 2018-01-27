1 dead, 2 injured in Hampton hotel shooting

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and two injured late Friday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., dispatchers received a call about a shooting that occurred at the Red Roof Inn located in the 1900 block of Coliseum Drive in Hampton.

Upon arrival, officers located three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Two individuals were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. The third individual was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say it is unclear on the motive and circumstances that lead to the shooting, however preliminary investigation reveals that the decedent approached the Red Roof Inn wearing a mask and carrying a firearm.

Officials say the decedent’s identity is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

