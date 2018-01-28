Virginia Beach Mustangs celebrate Pop Warner national championship season

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Since the early 2000s, the Virginia Beach Mustangs have been a force in Pop Warner football.

On Saturday night at Ocean Lakes High School, parents, players, and coaches gathered to celebrate the accomplishments from the past season, including bringing home another national championship.

In December, the Junior Pee Wee Mustangs won a national championship in Orlando at the Pop Warner Super Bowl.

“When they go down to Florida and get to play against the best kids in the world, they come back different,” said Mustangs founder and coach Bruce Pearl. “They’re hungry and they want more, and we try to give them more until they’re ready to go on and play high school football.”

Since 2001, the Mustangs have had several alumni go on to play college football.