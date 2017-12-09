Virginia Beach Mustangs fall in Pop Warner National Championship game

MIAMI, Fla. – The Virginia Beach Mustangs could not fend off the Palmetto Raiders in this year’s Pop Warner National Championship.

Virginia Beach fell to the Raiders 20-14 in the 61st annual DI Junior Pee Wee Pop Warner National Championship, that was played in Miami, Florida Saturday.

The Mustangs had beaten the Florida City Razorbacks 25-14 earlier in the day to make it to the finals this afternoon.

The Virginia Beach Mustangs have won four Pop Warner National Championships since starting its youth team in 2001.