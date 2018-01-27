Newport News Police respond to a 2nd shooting Saturday night

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of 48th Street around 10:40 p.m, Saturday night.

When police arrived in the area, they located two Newport News men, ages 32 and 24, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the two men were walking from a nearby store, when they were approached by a silver or light colored SUV. Someone inside the SUV opened fire, striking both men, and fled the area.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This shooting marks the second shooting of the night for Newport News. Earlier this evening, a man was struck by a bullet in the shoulder, while walking in the 1100 block of 33rd Street.

Anyone with information pertaining to either of these shootings is asked to call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

