Newport News Police investigating a shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police responded to a call for a shooting in the 1100 block of 33rd Street, just after 8 p.m. Saturday night.

Upon arrival, police found a 28-year-old Newport News man suffering from a single gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Police say the victim was walking along 33rd Street, when he heard gunfire. He was struck in the shoulder.

The victim then walked to a nearby convenience store and got help. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information of this shooting is asked to call the CRIME LINE at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP

