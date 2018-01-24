Second suspect arrested in connection with Hampton homicide

HAMPTON, Va. – An arrest has been made in connection with a homicide that happened in June, 2017.

Police have arrested 22-year-old Malik Omar Saunders has been charged with one count of Murder, two counts of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, one count of Attempted Robbery, one count of Conspiracy to Commit a Robbery and one count of Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle, according to police.

On June 19 around 6:30 p.m., Public Safety Communications received a call about shots fired in the 200 block of Derosa Drive.

When they arrived, they found 25-year-old Johnathan Matthew Bradley inside a vehicle that had left the road and hit a home. Bradley was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced deceased at the scene by Hampton Fire and Rescue.

The investigation revealed Bradley was sitting inside a parked vehicle when the suspects approached him, pulled out guns and attempted to rob him. Bradley was shot during the attempted robbery.

Suspects were previously identified as 20-year-old Brian Austin Moore, 21-year-old Jerri De’Unda Forson, and Malik Omar Saunders.

Moore was previously arrested and charged with Murder, two counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, one count of Attempted Robbery, one count of Conspiracy to Commit a Robbery, and one count of Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle.

Forson is still wanted.