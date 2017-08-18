× Three suspects identified in connection to June homicide in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police have identified three people wanted in connection to the homicide of 25-year-old Johnathan Matthew Bradley.

On June 19, officers responded to a complaint about shots being fired in the 200 block of Derosa Drive.

When they arrived, they found Bradley inside a vehicle that had left the road and hit a home. Bradley was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced deceased at the scene by Hampton Fire and Rescue.

The investigation revealed Bradley was sitting inside a parked vehicle when the suspects approached him, pulled out guns and attempted to rob him. Bradley was shot during the attempted robbery.

The suspects have been identified as 20-year-old Brian Austin Moore, 21-year-old Jerri De’Unda Forson, and 21-year-old Malik Omar Saunders, Jr.

Moore has been arrested in connection to this incident.

Forson and Saunders are wanted.

They have all been charged with one count of Murder, two counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, one count of Attempted Robbery, one count of Conspiracy to Commit a Robbery, and one count of Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle.

