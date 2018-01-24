Hampton School Board votes to change name of Jefferson Davis Middle School

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton School Board voted unanimously to change the name of Jefferson Davis Middle School Wednesday.

Thee school will be renamed Cesar Tarrant Middle School, taking the name of the nearby elementary school that closed in 2015. Tarrant was a slave who operated as a river pilot during the American Revolution. He died in Hampton in 1797.

#BREAKING: @HamptonCSchools School Board votes to change name of Jefferson Davis Middle School to Cesar Tarrant Middle School — taking name of elementary school closed in 2015. https://t.co/inv1ud6XqI @WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/k2zrE5Fbpp — Anthony Sabella (@AnthonyWTKR) January 25, 2018

The board held its first public hearing regarding the removal of Confederate names from Campus Lee and Jefferson Davis Middle School in October.

The Hampton chapter of the NAACP and the Peninsula chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference said schools honoring confederate leaders represent hate, segregation, slavery, and the KKK. During the meeting, Kanoyton said the two schools’ names did not meet the school board’s policy of being named after people who have shown outstanding service to mankind and their community.

Both organizations have been trying to get the names changed for more than a year. Last year, the school board voted unanimously against changing the names.

Related:

Hampton City Schools to rename Campus at Lee

First public hearing held for Hampton’s Confederate named schools

Hampton City Schools sets public hearings for possible renaming of two schools

SCLC files lawsuit against Hampton City Schools

NAACP Hampton Chapter hosts unity rally to drop the names of Confederate leaders from schools