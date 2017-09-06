× Hampton City Schools to set public hearing for possible renaming of two schools

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Public Schools is planning to schedule a public hearing for the possible renaming of two schools named after confederate leaders tonight.

The decision comes after growing concern for the board to rename Jefferson Davis Middle School and Performance Learning Center at Campus Lee.

Last month, the Hampton Branch of the NAACP held a rally calling for the change.

According to the NAACP president Gaylene Kanoyton, the schools names represent hate, segregation, the KKK, and slavery.

The SCLC recently filed a lawsuit against Hampton City Schools for the release of information related to a request to request to rename several schools.

Hampton’s chapter of the NAACP and the SCLC have been trying to get the names changed for over a year.

Kanoyton told News 3 they will be at tonight’s board meeting.

It will start at 6:30.