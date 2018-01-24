Chesapeake man found guilty of animal cruelty

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A Chesapeake man charged with killing his dog and leaving its body in the woods was found guilty of animal cruelty on Tuesday, according to a Chesapeake Circuit Court clerk.

Marc Harding, 43, was charged in January with animal cruelty resulting in death after police said he beat his dog so badly that it died.

Harding’s neighbors wrote into News 3 shortly after the abuse happened, asking us to investigate. When we asked Chesapeake Police about the animal’s death they confirmed the crime had happened.

According to police, the dog’s body was found on a dirt road near Harding’s Sloop Trail home.

Harding bonded out of jail after his arrest and we tried to speak with him about the charges but he refused.

