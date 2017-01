× Chesapeake man accused of killing his dog

CHESAPEAKE, VA. – A Chesapeake man is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly killing his dog.

Chesapeake Police say 43-year-old Marc Harding allegedly killed his female pitbull on January 25th.

Harding is charged with animal cruelty causing death.

He has an arraignment scheduled for Monday, January 30th.

