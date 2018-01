Virginia Beach mother charged with child abuse to be sentenced Monday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A 35-year-old Virginia Beach mother accused of beating her 11-year-old daughter with an aluminum baseball bat is expected to be sentenced Monday.

Last July, Andrea Gehring pleaded guilty to malicious wounding and child abuse.

According to court documents, the incident took place in late November.

The girl told authorities that her mother, 35-year-old Andrea Gehring, had beat her with the bat after she told Gehring’s boyfriend that her mother had been out with another man.

Court documents say the girl received broken bones, bruises and other marks as a result. She was also reportedly forced to clean up her own blood with cleaning supplies.

Gehring originally denied beating her daughter, saying she tripped and fell into a dollhouse.

Gehring was charged with Child Abuse Neglect, Serious Injury, First Conviction DWI, and Malicious Intent Stabbing, Cutting, Wounding. She remains in the Virginia Beach City Jail.

There is no plea agreement. Gehring faces a range of 7 to 30 years behind bars.

Stay with News 3 for developments on Monday’s sentencing.