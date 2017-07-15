Virginia Beach mother pleads guilty to malicious wounding, child abuse

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A 35-year-old Virginia Beach mother accused of beating her 11-year-old daughter with an aluminum baseball bat pleaded guilty to malicious wounding and child abuse Wednesday.

According to court documents, the incident took place in late November.

The girl told authorities that her mother, 35-year-old Andrea Gehring, had beat her with the bat after she told Gehring’s boyfriend that her mother had been out with another man.

Court documents say the girl received broken bones, bruises and other marks as a result. She was also reportedly forced to clean up her own blood with cleaning supplies.

Gehring denied beating her daughter, saying she tripped and fell into a dollhouse.

Gehring was charged with Child Abuse Neglect, Serious Injury, First Conviction DWI, and Malicious Intent Stabbing, Cutting, Wounding. She remains in the Virginia Beach City Jail.

She is scheduled for sentencing on November 13 and there is no plea agreement. She faces a range of 7 to 30 years behind bars.